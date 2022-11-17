Herne Bay: Couple 'lose everything' in flat floods
- Published
A couple have "lost everything" after severe flooding at their flat in Herne Bay.
Tony King said he needs a tetanus jab after cutting his toe when dirty water filled their home through the toilet and shower on Thursday.
He blamed a problem at the King's Hall pumping station for the damage.
Southern Water said the station has been operating at "maximum capacity" following "extreme rainfall" in the area.
Mr King said: "At the moment we're in limbo, we've lost everything. You walk in the door and it stinks. It's disgusting."
He said he was first alerted after hearing a "weird sploshing sound" which turned out to be his cat swimming in the hallway.
'All flooded'
Mr King said he and his fiancee ended up pumping the water out themselves.
Mr King said: "Our next door neighbours are all flooded. Outside isn't flooded, only the properties because our drainage and sewage system backs up."
Southern Water said it was mobilising clean-up crews and drying equipment, and the company's staff were visiting properties to identify households that had been flooded.
A spokesperson said: "We know how distressing flooding can be and our teams are currently knocking on doors to identify householders who may have been impacted following extreme rainfall.
"We are mobilising clean-up crews and drying equipment. Herne Bay is one of a number of areas affected by extreme rainfall. Our King's Hall pumping station has been operating at maximum capacity for more than 24 hours and 2,000 litres of rainwater is being taken off shore every second.
"While we always help customers in need, we recommend they contact their household insurers for any property damage. We always do our best to help."
