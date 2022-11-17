Ukraine: Aid collected for Kherson leaves Tunbridge Wells
- Published
A team responsible for a large humanitarian aid package destined for the newly liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson said they had been overwhelmed by people's response.
A 22-tonne lorry loaded with supplies left Tunbridge Wells for the war torn country on Wednesday.
Writing on Facebook earlier in the week Kent's Ukraine Relief Group said the lorry was "rammed".
Founder Richard Akehurst said the group had seen a "deluge" of donations.
"At one point, we had a vehicle queue all the way up the road because they were waiting to come in," he said.
Clothes, medical supplies and generators were among items collected and packed by volunteers and Ukrainian refugees living in the county.
Among those to help are Valeriia Lutsyk and Sasha Obiedkova, refugees who have made a home in Kent.
Ms Obiedkova said she started volunteering because she wanted "to do something for my country".
Mark Phillips, a volunteer who drove a previous consignment of aid to Ukraine said the medical aid would have the most impact.
Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian troops this month, however Ukraine said retreating Russians had damaged much of the infrastructure, leaving residents without electricity.
They are also thought to be suffering shortages of food and water.
