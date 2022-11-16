QEQM Margate: Revamped A&E department opens doors to patients
- Published
The emergency department at one of the biggest hospitals in the South East has been expanded and modernised after a multimillion-pound investment.
Patients at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) in Margate will see new, larger treatment areas from Wednesday.
The revamp includes a new waiting area and children's emergency department.
Jo Williams, head of nursing for urgent and emergency care, said staff were "excited".
The improvements are part of a £30m investment in the QEQM and the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, which are run by East Kent Hospitals trust.
It was criticised last year by inspectors who said the design of the buildings did not always keep patients safe.
'Privacy and dignity'
With up to 280 people arriving on average each day at the QEQM, it is hoped the changes will drive down waiting times.
Ms Williams said: "It should help with the flow and the demand, which will make things slightly easier.
"It won't combat all of the problems, but it will certainly help."
The first phase of development also includes larger treatment areas for adults, dedicated areas for patients with mental health needs and new staff facilities.
Ms Williams said new private booths would give patients "privacy and dignity".
Analysis
Mark Norman, Health Correspondent, BBC South East
The problems in A&E departments are well-documented: long waits to be seen, challenges finding enough beds for patients and buildings that simply aren't fit for purpose.
This new building in Margate might not solve all those issues but staff here believe it will help.
They openly admit it has been really difficult to treat patients with privacy and dignity, with some patients being treated in open areas.
This marks a radical change from what they have had to cope with and will completely alter the patient experience.
Kat Miller, paediatric and emergency department matron, told BBC South East: "Over the last two years we have almost doubled on the paediatric attendances and this is vital.
"We have got an open, colourful, bright space for children which is vital for a sick child."
The trust said the second phase of development starts later this month, with a new rapid assessment area and further areas for patients with mental health needs.
The third phase, due to start next year, will expand and renovate the resuscitation area, where some of the sickest patients are treated.
