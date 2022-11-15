Deal: Man in his 60s killed in bus crash
A man died after being hit by a bus while walking on a country road in Kent.
It happened on the A258 Dover Road, near Deal, just after 14:00 GMT on Monday.
Paramedics were called but the man, who was aged in his 60s, was declared dead at the scene.
Kent Police appealed for witnesses to the incident, which happened between the junctions of Ringwould Road and Ripple Road, to come forward.
