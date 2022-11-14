Kent and Hampshire councils voice finance concerns to government
The leaders of two county councils are calling for urgent financial help from the government to help them avert a "disaster".
A projected £50.6 million black hole in Kent County Council's (KCC) budget has led to fears of tax rises and frontline service cuts.
Meanwhile, Hampshire County Council (HCC) is expecting a £200m budget black hole in the next four years.
The government has been approached for comment.
In a joint letter to the prime minister, chancellor and home secretary, the councils outlined the "drastic budget implications" they are facing.
KCC leader Roger Gough said additional funds raised through a rise in council tax and business rates "barely" covers the costs of inflation.
"This leaves major growth, particularly in adults' and children's social care, totally un-funded," he said.
"This is not a medium-term problem that can be fixed with more one-off handouts to keep the sector limping along, it needs fundamental changes to the whole system of local government funding.
"Without a major change either in the way these two services are funded, or in our legal obligations, I suspect that large parts of upper tier local government will face collapse."
Budgets cuts in Hampshire included a decision to scrap a school transport scheme for children with special needs, in a move set to save the council £986,000.
HCC leader Rob Humby said the council's budgets are "at breaking point".
"We cannot sit by and let two great counties sleep-walk into a financial disaster," he said.
Mr Humby said that even with drastic cuts to services, the local authority "won't be able to close our future budget gaps".
Mr Gough added: "We have a responsibility to the residents of Kent and Hampshire to do everything possible to protect the future of their important local services."
