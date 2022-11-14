Faversham: Teenager dies after car crashes into tree
- Published
A teenager has died after the car he was driving hit a tree.
The 18-year-old was found injured in a Kia Rio, which was on its side by the coastbound A299 Thanet Way, near Faversham, Kent, on 6 November.
He later died in a London hospital.
Police do not know what time the crash happened, but said the car was spotted on its side at 20:20 GMT. They are appealing for dashcam footage from motorists on Thanet Way between 19:50 and 20:25.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.