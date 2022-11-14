Maidstone crash: Man charged with attempted murder after crash
A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two men were struck by a car on Saturday.
The crash happened just before 00:30 GMT in Station Road, Maidstone, Kent Police said.
Two men were taken to hospital, one of whom has head injuries and is in a "serious but stable" condition.
A 29-year-old man from Ashford is facing various charges, including attempted murder and assault by beating.
He has also been charged with failing to stop following a collision in which a person was injured, disqualified driving and driving without insurance.
Kent Police said that shortly after 02:00 on Saturday, a Vauxhall Corsa was stopped on the A299 in Faversham.
The occupants, three men and a woman, were arrested and taken into custody.
The other two men, aged 21 and 35, also arrested after the incident, were bailed to return to the police station on 6 February.
The woman who was detained was released without charge.
