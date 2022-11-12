Kent A2 crash: Pedestrian hit by lorry dies at scene
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry on the A2 in Kent.
Kent Police said it was reported the woman had been in a BMW car which stopped on the coastbound carriageway beforehand.
Officers said the crash happened at about 02:45 GMT near Dartford Heath on the London-bound carriageway.
The woman, who died at the scene, has not yet been identified but her next-of-kin have been informed, the force added.
The coastbound carriageway was closed for investigation but has since reopened.
Police have appealed for information and dashcam footage.
