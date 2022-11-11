Lorry driver cleared of £33m onion ring cocaine smuggling
A man has been found not guilty of trying to smuggle cocaine worth £33m into the UK through the Channel Tunnel.
Piotr Perzenowski, 31, a lorry driver from Mazowieckie in Poland, had been charged with smuggling Class A drugs.
He was arrested at the Channel Tunnel's UK inbound zone in Coquelles, France, on 11 November 2021, when 418kg of the drug was discovered in a consignment of frozen onion rings.
He was cleared at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday after a four-day trial.
