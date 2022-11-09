Meopham pub stabbing victim named by police
- Published
A man who died after being stabbed in a pub has been named by police as Craig Allen.
Officers were called to the Cricketers Inn in Meopham, Kent, shortly before 21:15 GMT on 5 November.
Mr Allen, 35, from Marden, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man, aged 50, was taken to hospital with serious injuries consistent with stab wounds, police said.
He was later arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.
Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man, who is alleged to have attacked the 50-year-old, has been charged with attempted murder, Kent Police said.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.