Paul O'Grady hopes to 'do Kent proud' as deputy lieutenant
- Published
Paul O'Grady has said he hopes to "do Kent proud" after being made the county's deputy lieutenant.
He has been appointed to carry out ceremonial duties three months after leaving his BBC Radio 2 show, which he hosted for nearly 14 years.
O'Grady, who lives in Aldington, near Ashford, said he would be taking the role "seriously".
He said he "never in a million years" thought he would be appointed as a deputy lieutenant.
He has lived in Kent for 22 years.
He is one of seven new appointees to the role, which supports the lord-lieutenant, the King's representative in the county.
In an interview on BBC Radio Kent, the broadcaster and author said he believes his role "could be handy" to others.
The 67-year-old, who worked in social services before becoming famous, said he has heard "horror stories" from residents, and wants to use his position to help.
O'Grady shot to fame as a drag artist portraying the character Lily Savage.
He follows in the footsteps of musician Jools Holland, who was appointed a deputy lieutenant of Kent in 2006.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.