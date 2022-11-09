Security minister Tom Tugendhat denies using phone while driving
Security minister and Tory MP Tom Tugendhat has denied using his phone while driving his car.
He was spotted in Wandsworth High Street on 4 April by Met Police officer PC Joseph Robson, who pulled him over.
In a written guilty plea, the Tonbridge and Malling MP said he was holding the phone but not using it and had later taken a driving course.
His case has been sent for a full hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court to consider disqualification.
The Met had sent the MP a conditional offer of a fixed penalty notice and Mr Tugendhat agreed to pay the fine and surrender his licence, court papers showed.
The offence was sent to court because the politician already had six points on his record.
Bromley Magistrates' Court heard the case in private under the single justice procedure.
In his guilty plea, Mr Tugendhat wrote: "I was holding my phone - not using it. After the incident I took a course to refresh and correct my driving.
"I accept my responsibility and recognise my culpability."
The report assessed the MP as low risk and said: "Thomas does not come across as a fast driver who likes to rush, in fact, Thomas is very calm and handles situations accordingly.
"Thomas is a well-balanced driver and is interested in reaching his destination safely."
'He apologises unreservedly'
Mr Tugendhat stood for Conservative Party leadership after Boris Johnson stepped down as prime minister. He became a minister in September.
In a statement, PC Robson said he had noticed a driver using a handheld device and said: "I stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver. I confirmed they weren't making emergency contact to the 999 service. I pointed out the offence where they confirmed the communication was using maps."
A spokesman for Mr Tugendhat said: "He apologises unreservedly and will accept the outcome of the case."
It is understood Mr Tugendhat informed the Home Office permanent secretary about the offence after he became a minister.
