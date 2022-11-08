Dover migrant centre attack: Firebomber died of asphyxiation, inquest told
- Published
A man who threw firebombs at an immigration processing centre in Dover died of asphyxiation, an inquest has been told.
Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site on 30 October.
He is believed to have later taken his own life at a nearby petrol station. An inquest into his death is being held Maidstone.
Police said the attack was driven by extreme right-wing terrorist ideology.
Two members of staff were left with minor injuries in the attack.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman described the firebombing as "distressing".
Two or three devices - described as petrol bombs by witnesses - were thrown, but another device found in Leak's car was later made safe by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.
Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said evidence showed the attack "was motivated by a terrorist ideology".
Leak was not known to counter-terrorism police before the attack, CPTSE confirmed. It is understood he was also not known to the security services.
A now-deleted Facebook account apparently in Leak's name contained anti-Muslim sentiments.
Police said there was nothing to suggest Leak had been working alongside anyone else and there was not believed to be any wider threat to the public.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.