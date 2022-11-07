Paul O'Grady: Broadcaster appointed deputy lieutenant of Kent
- Published
Paul O'Grady has landed a new role after leaving BBC Radio 2 - as a deputy lieutenant of Kent.
He has been appointed to carry out ceremonial duties in the county almost three months after signing off from the Sunday afternoon show he hosted for nearly 14 years.
O'Grady is one of seven new appointees to the role, which supports the lord-lieutenant, the King's representative in the county.
He has lived in Kent for 21 years.
O'Grady, who fronted an ITV series about Kent in 2020, follows in the footsteps of musician Jools Holland, who was appointed a deputy lieutenant of Kent in 2006.
O'Grady sprang to fame as a drag artist, portraying the character Lily Savage, and has written a book about living in Kent.
Deputy lieutenants' duties include greeting and accompanying royal members and heads of state on official visits to the county, the presentation of honours and awards and involvement in citizenship ceremonies.
