Power cut in Kent and East Sussex leaves thousands without water
About 8,000 homes and businesses in Kent and East Sussex have lost their water supply after a treatment works had to be shut down.
Other properties in the Kilndown, Hawkhurst, Northiam and Sandhurst areas suffered low pressure.
South East Water said the fault was caused by a power cut on Friday.
The company said it hopes to restore all supplies by Tuesday morning, with a bottled water station opened in Dickens Way, Hawkhurst.
The company is delivering bottles to vulnerable customers on its priority services register.
