Meopham pub stabbing leaves one dead and another injured
- Published
A man has died and another has been seriously injured after they were stabbed in a pub.
Police said they were called to the Cricketers Inn in Meopham, Kent, just before 21:15 GMT on Saturday.
A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene and the second man was taken to hospital in London, where his condition is described as stable.
Two men, aged 29 and 50, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being questioned by detectives.
