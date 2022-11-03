Manston pair charged over Ramsgate family hit-and-run deaths
- Published
A further two people have been charged over the death of a father and his pregnant daughter in a hit-and-run.
A black Alfa Romeo hit a family of five pedestrians in Leopold Street, Ramsgate, last August, killing Yoram Hirshfeld, 81, and Noga Sella, 37.
Barjunsing Bissendary, 58, and Sadhana Bissendary, 55, have been charged with acts intending to pervert the course of justice. Kent Police said.
The charges relate to the alleged concealing of potential evidence.
The pair, who are both from Manston, are due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Nitesh Bissendary, 30, was previously been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.
Mr Bissendary, of Highlands Glade, Manston, was additionally charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He has also been charged with failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision, drug driving and failing to provide a sample for analysis.
The crash, outside a multi-storey car park, also caused injuries to Mrs Sella's husband, 40, and eight-year-old son and six-year-old daughter.