Tom Tugendhat MP could face driving ban for using phone at wheel
- Published
Security minister Tom Tugendhat could face a driving ban after he was caught using his mobile phone at the wheel.
Mr Tugendhat, who stood for the Tory leadership after Boris Johnson stepped down, apologised after he was stopped by police in Wandsworth on 4 April.
The Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling told police he was using his phone to navigate, court papers say.
He was prosecuted by the Met Police as he already had six penalty points on his driving record.
The case, first revealed by the Evening Standard, is due to be dealt with at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Friday under the single justice procedure, where prosecutions are heard in private.
Using a mobile phone while driving can attract six penalty points, and a disqualification can be imposed if a driver reaches 12 points within three years.
In a statement to the court, PC Joseph Robson said he spotted Mr Tugendhat's car in Wandsworth High Street.
The statement said: "I stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver. I confirmed they weren't making emergency contact to the 999 service.
"I pointed out the offence where they confirmed the communication was using maps."
'Apologises unreservedly'
A spokesman for Mr Tugendhat said: "Tom was stopped by police in April this year for holding his phone while driving.
"He received the court documents six months later and has entered a guilty plea.
"He apologises unreservedly."
It is understood Mr Tugendhat informed the Home Office permanent secretary about the driving offence after he was appointed as a minister in September.
He was appointed to the Home Office role by Liz Truss and retained by Rishi Sunak.
