Dover migrant centre: Attacker had no far-right links, says MP
A man behind a fire attack at a migrant centre in Dover had no known links to far-right organisations, an MP has said.
Two or three devices - described as petrol bombs by a witness - were thrown by a man who was later found dead at a nearby petrol station on Sunday.
Kent Police said he was aged 66 from High Wycombe, and the incident was not being treated as terrorism.
Sir Roger Gale, North Thanet's Tory MP, said the man was known to authorities.
"There is no known connection with either asylum seekers generally, or any right-wing organisations," he said.
"All the indications are he was a very, very sad mental health case, who did what he did."
Officers have been carrying out a warrant at a property in High Wycombe.
Police were called at 11.22 GMT on Sunday to The Viaduct, Dover, where the devices thrown by the man sparked a fire.
Another device found in the man's car was later made safe by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.
A photographer with Reuters news agency who witnessed the incident reported a man had thrown petrol bombs with fireworks attached before taking his own life.
Two people who were inside the centre suffered minor injuries.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman described the attack as "shocking" and that the migrant centre was now fully operational.
A review into the security at the centre is to be carried out.
