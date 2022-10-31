Chatham: Light aircraft crashes into woodland
- Published
A light aircraft has crashed in woodland in Kent.
The aircraft came down near Common Road in the village of Blue Bell Hill, near Chatham, at about 11:00 BST.
Two people were in the plane, but Kent Fire and Rescue Service did not report any injuries at the scene.
The two people were passed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service, the brigade added. Common Road is closed while emergency services deal with the crash.
