Dover migrant centre: 'Horror' over fire attack
Dover residents are "horrified" after a fire attack at a Border Force migrant centre at the port, a Kent county councillor says.
Two or three devices - described as petrol bombs by a witness - were thrown by the suspect, who was found dead at a nearby petrol station on Sunday.
Another device found in the man's car was later made safe by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.
Nigel Collor said residents were "horrified at the overall situation".
The Conservative county councillor said: "I'd like to see them stop the boats coming across.
"I know this is something that's been going on for a few years and if they stopped the boats coming in you wouldn't have the problem."
Police were called at 11.22 GMT on Sunday to The Viaduct, Dover, where the devices thrown by the suspect had started a fire.
A photographer with Reuters news agency who witnessed the incident reported a man had thrown petrol bombs with fireworks attached before taking his own life.
Two people who had been inside the centre suffered minor injuries in the attack.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman described the attack as "distressing".
Kent Police, which is leading the investigation, said it was not currently treating the incident as terrorism.
