Reports of petrol bombs thrown at migrant centre
- Published
Emergency services are at the Border Force migrant processing centre in Dover, Kent, after a Reuters witness says a man threw petrol bombs before killing himself.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident in Dover at about 11:25 GMT, and a fire was put out.
The man drove up to the centre and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, Reuters reported.
The agency said he drove to a nearby petrol station where he killed himself.
South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed they also attended the incident.
The Home Office and Kent Police have been contacted for comment.