Kent Arriva bus drivers vote to end strike after pay increase
- Published
Bus drivers working for Arriva have called off future strike action after voting to accept a pay increase.
More than 480 drivers who are members of the Unite union were due to hold five days of strike action over the half-term school holidays.
The offer of a 13.92% pay increase, backdated to 23 April, was voted for by 59% of the drivers.
Arriva said on its website that it was pleased to confirm the pay offer had been accepted.
"This means no further industrial action across the region and Arriva services will continue to operate as normal across Tunbridge Wells, Gillingham, Maidstone and Northfleet," Arriva said.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is a tremendous achievement and demonstrates what can be achieved by workers sticking together and acting in unity."
Drivers went on strike for a total of six days during the dispute, which began in early September.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.