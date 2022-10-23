Hoo flood: Burst water main forces pumpkin farm closure
- Published
An annual pick-your-own pumpkin event at a farm had to be abandoned after water from a burst main caused a flood.
PYO Pumpkins in Hoo, near Rochester, in Kent, announced the closure on Sunday and promised refunds "in due course".
The business at Berluncle Farm - which specialises in pumpkins, squashes and globe artichokes - opens every October for its pick-your-own event.
Southern Water said supplies in the area should be back to normal by Sunday night.
PYO Pumpkins said on its website: "You will get your refunds but please bear with us. This many may take 48hrs as we want to speak to our ticketing partners to find the best option for a mass refund."
A spokeswoman for Southern Water said repairs were underway.
"The leak was isolated around 11.15 this morning and water pressure was restored in the surrounding areas within an hour," they said.
"While we continue to fix the burst, a few properties will experience a disruption to their water supply.
"Tankers are being deployed to keep the network topped up and we're hoping to have supply back to normal later today."