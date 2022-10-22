Kent Arriva bus drivers' half-term strike suspended
- Published
A strike by Arriva bus drivers due to take place over the half-term school holidays in Kent has been suspended, the Unite union has said.
About 600 drivers were due to begin five days of strike action from Monday.
The strike has been suspended while workers are balloted on a new pay offer from Arriva, the union said.
If the latest offer is rejected the strike action scheduled for Friday 28 October will go ahead, a spokesman added.
Janet Nobbs, Unite's regional officer, said: "Following an improved offer from Arriva the strikes which were scheduled to affect Kent throughout the half-term holidays have been called off."
The dispute has involved drivers at Arriva's depots in Gillingham, Gravesend, Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells.
