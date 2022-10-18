Arriva bus drivers' strike suspended, union says
A strike by Arriva bus drivers has been suspended due to a revised pay deal, the Unite union has said.
About 600 drivers had walked out at four depots in Kent.
Strikes planned for Wednesday to Friday will now not go ahead as drivers are balloted over the new offer, the union said.
Unite regional officer Janet Nobbs said: "As an act of goodwill the strikes scheduled for this week have been suspended."
If the latest offer is rejected by the workforce then the strikes scheduled for 24-28 October will go ahead as planned, a Unite spokesman said.
The dispute has involved drivers at Arriva's depots in Gillingham, Gravesend, Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells.
Arriva confirmed the company and the union had reached an agreement.
A spokesman for the bus company said: "All parties will now work together to progress the pay offer."