Deal: Man, 25, arrested after fatal railway bridge crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash in Kent.

It happened at about 02:30 BST on Sunday, 9 October, when a Volkswagen Polo struck a railway bridge on Cornwall Road in Deal.

A 21-year-old man died at the scene. Two other men were taken to hospital with serious injuries and a woman suffered minor injuries.

The 25-year-old arrested man, from Dover, has been bailed with conditions.

He was also held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possessing class A and B drugs.

Kent Police urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

