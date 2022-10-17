Debbie Griggs: Remains found of woman murdered by husband in 1999
- Published
The remains of a 34-year-old pregnant woman who was murdered by her husband over 20 years ago have been discovered.
Debbie Griggs was reported missing in May 1999 from her home in Deal, Kent, by her husband Andrew Griggs.
Mr Griggs was found guilty of murder and jailed for life in October 2019 following a cold case review.
Following a tip-off, police excavated the garden of a property in St Leonards, Dorset, where the remains, including teeth fragments, were found.
A post-mortem examination confirmed the teeth fragments belonged to Ms Griggs.
Tests will be carried out to establish how Ms Griggs died and how her remains came to be at the property.
Mr Griggs moved to the property in July 2001 following the conclusion of the initial investigation.
Det Chief Insp Neil Kimber, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "It is now more than 20 years since Debbie Griggs was murdered by her husband but we have never given up hope of one day finding her remains and giving her loved ones some closure.
"Andrew Griggs denied being responsible for his wife's disappearance but this discovery is further proof that he was lying all along, causing even greater anguish for everyone who knew and loved Debbie.
"Whilst they continue to mourn her tragic loss to this day, I hope they can take some comfort in the knowledge that she can now be laid to rest."
Griggs was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years after he was found guilty of his wife's murder following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court in October 2019.
Prosecutors had argued he was the person with "the most reason" to wish Mrs Griggs to disappear amid suspicions of him having an affair with a 15-year-old girl, as well as for business reasons.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.