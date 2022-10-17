Kent man charged over woman's murder in Peru
A man from Kent has been charged with the murder of a woman in Peru.
Jorge Garay, 46, of Hythe Street, Dartford, was arrested in London on Saturday.
He has now been charged with the murder of 36-year-old Karla Godoy in the Peruvian capital of Lima between 21 September and 2 October.
Mr Garay, who was known to the victim, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates' Court later, Kent Police said.
Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate say they are working closely with the Peruvian authorities as part of the investigation.
