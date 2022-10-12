Folkestone: Two charged after man dies following assault

A man was found with a head injury after reports of an assault in New Street, Folkestone

Two men have been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after a man died following an assault, Kent Police said.

The 49-year-old man was found with a head injury after he was assaulted in New Street, Folkestone, at lunchtime on Thursday.

He was flown to a London hospital but died on Sunday.

Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate urged anyone with information to get in touch.

