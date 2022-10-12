Folkestone: Two charged after man dies following assault
- Published
Two men have been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after a man died following an assault, Kent Police said.
The 49-year-old man was found with a head injury after he was assaulted in New Street, Folkestone, at lunchtime on Thursday.
He was flown to a London hospital but died on Sunday.
Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate urged anyone with information to get in touch.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.