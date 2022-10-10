Deal bridge crash leaves one dead and three injured
- Published
A man has died and three others were injured after a car crashed into a railway bridge.
The red Volkswagen Polo was travelling along Cornwall Road towards Hamilton Road at about 02:30 BST on Sunday when it hit the bridge.
A 21-year-old man from the Aylesham area was confirmed dead at the scene.
Two men sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital and a woman also needed medical treatment for minor injuries, police said.
Kent Police are investigating the collision and urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.