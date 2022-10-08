Dartford Heath: A2 crash kills man and woman
- Published
A man and a woman in their 20s have died at the scene of a crash on the A2 in Kent.
Kent Police said the pair, who have not yet been named, were passengers in a BMW M3 which left the carriageway and overturned near Dartford Heath.
The driver was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries after the crash at about 10:30 BST.
Officers said the car had been travelling towards the slip road for Dartford Heath.
Anyone who saw the car travelling on the coastbound carriageway from Bexley to Dartford Heath, or who has relevant dashcam footage, has been urged to contact the force.
Police said both carriageways would remain closed until Saturday evening, with updates on closures available from National Highways South East.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.