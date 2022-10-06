Manston migrant centre 'like pressure cooker' amid influx
Rising tensions at a migrant centre struggling to cope with an influx of people have seen police called twice, the union for the Border Force said.
The POA union likened the situation at the Manston site to a pressure cooker.
It said the target of holding people for 24 to 48 hours was "aspirational", with some staying a week. Some days, the site has run out of food and water.
Kent Police said they were called twice in two weeks. The Home Office said Manston was resourced and equipped.
The Manston immigration short-term holding facility is located at the former Defence Fire Training and Development Centre in Thanet.
A POA said a union member had compared the situation "to a pressure cooker coming to the boil with a jammed release valve".
A statement from the union added: "We have had reports of incidents escalating, altercations between residents boiling over and resulting in injury with police having to be called."
The POA believed failure "sits at the highest level", with a government that has not provided a coherent response.
"There have been days where the facility has run out of food and drinking water," the statement said.
"The marquees are crowded, levels of bedding on site have become inadequate, laundry facilities are inadequate, cleaning regimes are not adhered to, and issues have been raised around high levels of condensation within the marquees which has led to mould and bacteria developing."
The union is asking prison inspectors to attend the facility, which was opened by the Home Office in January.
Kent Police attended on 28 September following a report of a small group of people being abusive, and on Sunday after a report one man had thrown a plastic bottle at another.
A Home Office spokesman said: "Manston is resourced and equipped to process migrants securely, and we will provide alternative accommodation as soon as possible."
The department said it was untrue to suggest there had been a lack of food and water, and that it provided hot food, fresh clothes, toilet facilities, sanitary packs and medical care.
It said the situation at Manston was under control and there was sufficient capacity.