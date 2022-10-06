Dog dies as West Kingsdown robbery suspects flee scene
- Published
A dog has been run over and killed by a car driven by men fleeing the scene of a suspected robbery.
A man walking his twin cockapoos was approached by a grey Ford EcoSport in London Road, West Kingsdown, and was allegedly told to hand over his mobile phone by the driver.
The victim ran from the men but lost hold of one of his dogs' leads, before the fleeing vehicle struck the dog.
Milo, the 11-month-old cockapoo, died at the scene.
It is alleged the driver demanded the man hand over his mobile phone, while two other men got out of the vehicle holding weapons.
The dog ran to a nearby pavement where it stood barking and was then struck by the car, Kent Police said.
The vehicle then drove off towards the M25.
Kent Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery, which happened at 22:45 BST on Monday.
Detectives are also asking drivers with dashcam and residents with CCTV to check for footage that may assist their enquiries.
