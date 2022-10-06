Tunbridge Wells Hospital stabbing: Security guard injured by patient

Police outside Tunbridge Wells Hospital
The attack happened at Tunbridge Wells Hospital

A suspect has been arrested after a security guard at a hospital was stabbed in the face, police said.

The victim was attacked by a patient at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Tonbridge Road just after 06:00 BST.

He suffered facial injuries "consistent with stab wounds", and has been discharged from care, Kent Police added.

A suspect has been arrested and is now under the care of medical professionals.

A hospital spokesperson said the premises is "open as usual".

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics