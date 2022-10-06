David Fuller: Man in court over Tunbridge Wells mortuary sexual abuse
- Published
A former hospital mortuary worker has appeared in court charged with abusing the bodies of 23 women between 2007 and 2020.
David Fuller, 68, previously from Heathfield in East Sussex has also been charged with possession of extreme pornography.
He appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court via videolink and was remanded in custody.
He is next due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 3 November.
Mr Fuller entered no plea to 12 sexual assault charges, and four extreme pornography charges.
