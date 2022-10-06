E-bikes rolled out in TfL and Santander Cycles hire scheme
The Transport for London (TfL) and Santander Cycles hire scheme has been expanded to offer 500 docked e-bikes.
The extra bikes have been distributed across central London locations and can be docked at any of the 800 stations.
The e-bikes can be ridden for up to 60 minutes and TfL said it was part of its efforts to modernise public transport.
It follows record hire levels from the cycle scheme in the past year, with 9.5 million rentals so far - a million more than this time last year, TfL said.
Initially, the self-service e-bikes will only be available to hire for people with existing registrations.
However, customers with annual or monthly memberships will be able to ride for 60 minutes rather than 30 minutes before docking, which is the current limit.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who is TfL's chair, said the e-bikes launch was "momentous".
"The new e-bikes have an important role to play in breaking down some of the barriers that prevent Londoners from getting on a bike, whether that be fitness, age or length of journey," he said.
"I'm determined to make cycling as accessible as possible as we continue building a safer, greener, more prosperous London for everyone."
