Lordswood and Bearsted fans donating to foodbank offered free tickets
A Kent football club is has asked fans to make donations to a local foodbank in return for free tickets to one of its games.
Lordswood FC is hosting Bearsted at its ground in Martyn Grove in Chatham later.
Those attending the game who have donated three or more food, or non-food, items. will get to watch the match for free, the club says.
All donations will be given to the Medway Foodbank.
Glen Parkes, the chairman of Lordswood FC, said: "Over the last few months we've noticed a decline in attendances at our games and when we've spoken to people who normally come on a regular basis they've said 'we can't really afford to come to every game now'.
"Bearsted is a local game and both sets of fans have already been told if they bring food instead of paying at the door they can get in for the price of a few cans of food."
The club usually charges adults £8, with children's tickets at £1 and concessions costing £4. Proceeds from the game with Bearsted will also go towards the foodbank.
Lordswood and Bearsted play in the Southern Counties East Football League (SCEFL) Premier Division.
Mr Parkes also said the players and management of the football club have also made donations.
"We'll be able to go out shopping and deliver a load of food to the foodbank," he added.
Ruth Lindsay, from Medway Foodbank, said: "We're finding the situation in Medway is increasingly challenging for many people."
She said the donations from the football club meant the foodbank could continue to feed people in Medway.
"The community helping us means a lot, and we're really grateful for what they're doing," she said.
She said food donated at the match will have been distributed to the community within about a week.
Mick Sayce, boardroom manager of Lordswood FC, said: "We'd like to see other teams getting involved across grassroots football. This makes a big impact because it directly affects people.
"We know that some of our fans will be using that foodbank."