David Fuller: Double murderer charged with more mortuary abuse
- Published
A hospital mortuary worker who was convicted of two murders and sexual offences against 78 female corpses has been charged with 16 further offences.
David Fuller, 68, is accused of abusing the bodies of 23 women between 2007 and 2020.
Kent Police said 13 of the 23 women had been identified, although it had not been possible to identify 10 of them.
He has also been charged with possession of extreme pornography and is due in court on Thursday.
Fuller, who previously lived in Heathfield in East Sussex, is facing 16 further charges, including:
- Ten charges under the Sexual Offences Act relating to offences involving 10 identified women
- Two further charges relating to offences involving three unidentified women
- Two charges under Criminal Justice and Immigration Act. These relate to the possession of extreme pornography in connection with 13 identified women
- Two further charges under section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008. These relate to the possession of extreme pornography in connection with 10 unidentified women
Fuller is accused of committing the offences at mortuaries in the now-closed Kent and Sussex Hospital, and its successor, the Tunbridge Wells hospital at Pembury, between 2007 and 2020, police said.
A Kent Police spokesman said: "An extensive and complex identification process has led to 13 of these 23 further victims being formally identified.
"It has not been possible to establish the identities of the other 10 victims, however the charges reflect offending against all of them."
Fuller received two whole-life sentences in December 2021 after admitting the murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987.
He was also given concurrent sentences of 12 years after pleading guilty to sexual offences against 78 dead women and girls between 2008 and 2020.
A police spokesman said investigators had found no evidence of any further victims, after announcing the latest charges faced by Fuller.