Dover: Motorcyclist dies in crash on A20 near port

The Port of DoverGetty Images
The crash happened on the A20 close to the Port of Dover

A motorcyclist has died in a crash near the Port of Dover, police have said.

Officers were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the A20 in Kent at 20:45 BST on Monday.

The motorcyclist, who was in his 30s and had been riding a blue Yamaha MT-09, died at the scene, Kent Police said.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit urged anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.

