Dover: Motorcyclist dies in crash on A20 near port
- Published
A motorcyclist has died in a crash near the Port of Dover, police have said.
Officers were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the A20 in Kent at 20:45 BST on Monday.
The motorcyclist, who was in his 30s and had been riding a blue Yamaha MT-09, died at the scene, Kent Police said.
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit urged anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.