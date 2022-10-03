M20 disruption: Diesel spill closes London-bound carriageway
A section of the M20 has been closed after a lorry spilled between 600 and 700 litres of diesel on the road.
The London-bound M20 near Maidstone, between junctions six and five, will remain closed overnight for resurfacing.
The diesel, which spilled onto the road after the lorry's fuel tank ruptured, has been cleared.
The carriageway is expected to reopen in time for Tuesday morning rush hour, National Highways said.
Drivers have been urged to plan ahead, leave extra time, or find an alternative route.
