M20 disruption: Diesel spill closes London-bound carriageway

M20Getty Images
The London-bound M20 is expected to reopen for Tuesday morning's rush hour

A section of the M20 has been closed after a lorry spilled between 600 and 700 litres of diesel on the road.

The London-bound M20 near Maidstone, between junctions six and five, will remain closed overnight for resurfacing.

The diesel, which spilled onto the road after the lorry's fuel tank ruptured, has been cleared.

The carriageway is expected to reopen in time for Tuesday morning rush hour, National Highways said.

Drivers have been urged to plan ahead, leave extra time, or find an alternative route.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.