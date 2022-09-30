Gravesend care home rated inadequate following inspection
A care home in Kent has been rated inadequate by inspectors.
Dene Holm residential home in Northfleet, Gravesend, was previously rated good, but has since been downgraded by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Issues over management and the treatment of diabetic residents were highlighted in a CQC report.
The home's chief executive said it is "working closely" with the watchdog to make improvements.
Dene Holm was home to 38 residents at the time it was inspected in July and August.
The report highlighted a lack of support for residents with diabetes. One diabetic resident's dietary information sheet said their favourite foods were chocolate and sweets, and that they took sugar in their tea.
Other concerns raised were staff shortages, delays in referrals to healthcare professionals, accident prevention and the storage of medicine.
Hazel Roberts, CQC head of inspection, said: "When we inspected Dene Holm we were concerned to find managers had no oversight of the home. Risks to people's safety, such as falls or choking risks, weren't being well managed.
"We found that people weren't always supported to manage their health conditions.
"Staff told us they didn't feel supported and were short staffed. Yet, despite this, they were doing their best to provide the best care they could."
'Top priority'
Leon Steer, the home's chief executive said: "We have taken immediate action on the CQC's findings and are working closely with them on the improvements we need to make.
"We want to reassure our residents and their relatives that the safety and wellbeing of our residents remains our top priority."