Kent Police PPC demands Sadiq Khan talks over Met Police 'poaching'
- Published
Kent's Police and Crime Commissioner has demanded a meeting with the Mayor of London after dozens of officers transferred from Kent Police to The Met this year.
A total of 46 "experienced" officers moved across the border, PCC Matthew Scott said.
Mr Scott has previously accused the Met Police of "poaching" officers because of recruitment problems.
The Met is trying to recruit 4,000 officers by March 2023.
Mr Scott said the issue means the Kent force has to "work even harder" to recruit new officers.
He said: "The Met is taking away our officers, with skills we have already paid to train, and who have over two years of experience."
Since 2019, the government has put pressure on the police to hire 20,000 new officers across England and Wales by March 2023.
Local forces have six months left to meet this quota.
Wages for new officers in the capital are higher than in Kent, where PCs earn between £25,812 - £26,582 per year, plus a £3,000 south east allowance.
In London, the Met offers more than £33,500 as a starting salary for new officers, which can increase to £37,000.
Mr Scott has written to London Mayor Sadiq Khan to call for a special meeting to resolve the officer quota issues.
The Met told the Local Democracy Reporting service that it had "worked hard" to recruit the vast majority of its 9,400 new officers from within the capital since 2020.
However, Mr Scott said: "We are suffering because the Met Police is not meeting its own targets."