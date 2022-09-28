Southeastern announces 'simpler' timetable due to fall in commuting
Southeastern is bringing in a new timetable in Decemberin response to a large fall in commuting since the pandemic.
The operator said it would also be scrapping first class on its services between London, Kent and East Sussex.
Under the new timetable, the company said most trains would leave stations at about the same time each hour, with extra services at peak times.
The changes come into effect on Sunday 11 December.
Scott Brightwell, Operations and Safety Director for Southeastern, said: "Our customers tell us reliability and punctuality are their highest priorities. So, we've simplified routes to remove bottlenecks which will see more trains running on time, fewer cancellations, and a more reliable service.
"The simpler structure of the timetable means we can more add more trains into the timetable as demand changes."
Removing first class will also free up 60 seats a day on a 12-car train.
Southeastern said between February and July 2022 weekday peak demand was only 56% of pre-pandemic levels.
Weekday off peak had recovered by 77% and weekend journeys by 90%.
In the same period, weekly, monthly and annual season ticket journeys were down 32% on the six months before the pandemic, with the figure for annual season tickets at just 15%.
The changes will see a new all-day service between Charing Cross and Maidstone East, via London Bridge, but customers on the Hayes line wanting to go to Cannon Street, and Greenwich customers heading to Charing Cross will need to change trains at London Bridge.
