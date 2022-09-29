Departing Kent Police chief Alan Pughsley on ‘best force in the land’
A departing police chief has hailed his force as the "best in the land".
Alan Pughsley spent almost 40 years working for the police across the south east of England before joining the Kent force in 2009.
After nine years as chief constable, he is retiring next month, and will take up an advisory role with the National Police Chiefs' Council.
Speaking on BBC Radio Kent, he said joining Kent Police in 2009 was "one of the best decisions of my career".
Reflecting on his biggest achievement, he said: "Taking over a force - Kent has always been very good - but it is now nationally recognised as probably the best force in the land.
"I know it's the best in the land."
'Brilliant work'
Mr Pughsley highlighted the murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987, and the killing of police community support officer Julia James last year as his biggest challenges.
Killer Callum Wheeler, who "ambushed" Ms James in woodland while she walked her dog, was arrested by police shortly after the murder.
"To catch him within less than two weeks, charge him and now he's serving 37 years in prison - it was brilliant work by my officers to reassure the community," Mr Pughsley said.
"It was a unique and one-off event, and Julia's family needed that closure."
Mr Pughsley said leading the force through Covid-19, fluctuating staff numbers and the two prominent murder cases were his most challenging moments.
In 2019, he also sanctioned quadrupling the number of officers carrying Tasers in Kent amid a rise in knife crime.