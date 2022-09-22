Grieving Kent mum sets up walking group to help others
A woman who lost her husband and her daughter on the same day, two years apart, has set up a walking group to help others with grief.
Faye Smith's 48-year-old husband took his own life and her daughter Gabi suffered a fatal seizure when she was 12 years old.
To cope, Ms Smith devoted time to walking and connecting with nature.
Her goal now is to help other women recover from loss with walks along the ancient pilgrim routes of Kent.
"People said after my daughter died and I managed to get back on, being self-employed, supporting my son, that I was so strong and inspiring," Ms Smith said.
"After a while that started to feel like a curse, that I had to be strong and inspiring for everyone else to make them feel better.
"So I kept nodding, smiling and pretending to myself and others that everything was OK, and actually it wasn't."
After a breakdown, she set up Hope Walking.
"There are so many studies out there on how phenomenal walking is for us. It strengthens the body it frees the mind and it lifts the spirits," she added.