Biddenden crash: One dead, two badly injured
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road, shortly after getting off a bus.
The man, in his 70s, was struck in Tenterden Road, near Woodlands Park, Biddenden, at about 12:10 BST on Sunday.
A black Honda CBR 1100 collided with him, Kent Police said.
The motorcyclist and his female passenger, both in their 20s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
