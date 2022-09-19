Queen's funeral: Kent care home residents remember their Monarch
Staff and residents of a Kent care home which was opened by the Queen have been watching her state funeral.
Appleton Lodge Care Home, within the Royal British Legion Industries Village in Aylesford, was opened in 2019.
Violet Clarke, who is 97 years old and served in the same regiment as the Queen in World War Two, met her again at the home's opening.
She said: "How can you be sad? In a sense you're rejoicing at the fact that she was our Queen."
She added: "She was a good Queen. She had a Christian experience and I'm a Christian. It's vital that a person who is responsible for the nation should be able to bring herself to understand and care about people's needs."
At the scene
By Simon Jones, BBC South East, Ayelsford
It's an emotional morning here at the Appleton Lodge Care Home.
Today, residents have gathered to watch the funeral on TV. Five of those present actually met the Queen when she opened the home.
Staff have been helping dab away the tears of some of those who are particularly upset.
The music, the pageantry and the solemnity of the funeral is deeply affecting everyone here - but the residents are determined to say their own farewell to a woman who meant so much to them.
Angela Lee, who works at Appleton Lodge, said: "It's very emotional. Having met her herself and to now think we've now lost her, such a dedicated woman who's served us so, so well for over 70 years, it's a big loss to this country."
Marion King, who has been camping on Horse Guards Road for two days, is celebrating her 59th birthday on the day of the state funeral.
Ms King, and her sister Carol Argent, both from Ashford in Kent, set up camp on Saturday night.
She said: "We've been here since Saturday evening at 9pm to find the spot and for the atmosphere.
"We've been doing this since the age of 10. I used to be a girl guide. We brought a gas stove, tea, coffee and three bottles of wine which have already run out," she said.
"We've met loads of nice people: Kiwis, South Africans and Canadians.
"We have all made a WhatsApp group and will meet again for the coronation."