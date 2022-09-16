Queen Elizabeth II: South East mourners queue to see coffin
A former member of the Grenadiers said it was worth the wait to say a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall.
Thousands of mourners are expected to travel to London for the Queen's lying in state.
Numerous people from the South East have queued for hours to see the late monarch's coffin.
Among them was former Grenadier Matt Conrad-Jones, who wanted to say goodbye to his former "boss".
Mr Conrad-Jones, who travelled from Smarden, said his final message to Her Majesty was, "thank you, ma'am".
"When we read it was 20 hours, 30 hours, it wouldn't have mattered at all," he said.
"The atmosphere in the queue is absolutely amazing. It's peaceful and tranquil and reverent."
His wife Nat Conrad-Jones said she felt she "needed to be here".
"It was a must. I would've regretted it if I hadn't have been. I didn't think I'd cry, but you just have to when you go in there."
Rose Smith, from East Sussex, said she was willing to wait "as long as it takes - 30 hours, 40 hours," to see the Queen's coffin.
Mrs Smith is also preparing to camp on the Mall to secure a spot to see the funeral on Monday, adding: "It's going to be very emotional, but we just need to be there, and I will be up here for the coronation as well."
Monica Thorpe, from Hurstpierpoint, said she wanted to pay respects to "the most gracious rock we've had".
Ms Thorpe said she walked for two hours from Westminster to reach the end of the queue on Bermondsey Wall West.
"People were just walking and walking, and the policemen were like, 'keep going, keep going'. It was like the yellow brick road.
"I don't think there'll be anybody who can match up to her, ever. Good luck to Charles but he won't match his mum."
Amanda Cotta, from Shackleford, near Godalming, and Sally Lawrence, from Horsham, said they became "queue buddies" having joined the line at the same time.
"We'd never met until about six hours ago," Ms Cotta said. "It's completely random who you've ended up in the queue with, but there has been phenomenal support.
"The nearer you get to Westminster, you can feel the atmosphere taking over."
Ms Lawrence added: "She [the Queen] would've really liked this.
"It's been a long journey here, but then I think of the long journey the Queen took herself through the service that she's done."