Channel migrants: Rescue carried out after boat deflates
- Published
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) said 38 people were rescued from the English Channel on Thursday morning after their small boat deflated.
UK Border Force, the RNLI and a Coastguard helicopter were also involved in the operation off the Kent Coast between 06:17 and 07:07 BST.
All of those rescued were brought ashore at Dover and were assessed as being stable, the MOD said.
They were then handed over to the immigration authorities.
Earlier this week it was revealed the number of people who have crossed the English Channel in small boats so far this year has now exceeded the total for the whole of 2021.
The MOD said that on Monday, 601 migrants made the crossing in 19 boats.
